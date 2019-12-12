US: Store Manager Catches Baby Who Fell Off Shop's Counter, Becomes Internet Hero

Video of a manager at a pawn shop in Utah, US has gone viral. The video shows him lunging to save a toddler who had fallen off the shop’s counter. The store worker is being hailed as an internet hero. While talking to international media, store manager Bill Reel said that he saw the child crawl towards the edge of the counter. As the baby fell, he lunged and caught the child in his arms.

Women have been criticised

Footage from the surveillance camera shows two women enter the Family Pawn store with the baby. The child is then placed on the store’s glass counter as the women start to examine a rifle.

Watch the full video here:

While most of the people praised the store manager for his instant wisdom, some criticised the women for their reckless handling of the child. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Never lets go of the gun though. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 11, 2019

This is heartbreaking. One made sure to keep her hands on the gun, the other on her cell phone and both seemed to laugh it off in relief. God bless that hero who saved that child’s life — Casey Gillespie (@caseface128) December 11, 2019

Luckily the good guy didn’t have his hands full of guns! — Chris (@Saluki_C) December 11, 2019

Is this what they refer to as a "good guy with a gun ?



About let the baby hit the floor never took her hands off her gun ... — AltBlue (@StickerDeep) December 11, 2019

Holy crap! Who goes shopping for guns with a BABY???? And then leaves them sitting on a counter??? This is awful watching this and watching them paying more attention to the guns than that baby! — sandismall (@SmallSandi) December 11, 2019

In a similar incident, a 3-year-old boy was saved after falling from a sixth-floor balcony in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. A group of people below caught his fall with a blanket, avoiding any injuries. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera by a neighbour. The toddler was seen dangling off the balcony, trying to climb back up while slipping after a few tries. People at the scene quickly gathered down below, collectively extending blankets waiting for the fall. Seconds later, the boy plunged toward the ground and fell straight into the blanket.

