US: Stranger Returns Lost 'deployment Doll' To Seven-year-old Girl

A seven-year-old girl whose father works with US Navy lost her 'daddy doll' and the family started searching it in the hopes of finding the beloved toy. Surprisingly, a stranger returned the lost doll posting about it on Facebook. It is not an ordinary toy but is a deployment doll. Baillie Childers, had the doll since her father, Larry Childers, deployed with the US Navy in 2014. The doll has a picture of her dad in his uniform. According to her stepmother, Bailey Childers, 27 the little girl was extremely saddened when she could not find her beloved doll. She lost the doll on December 28 after dinner while shopping with her dad and stepmom, according to the reports.

Daddy doll helps little girl feel less lonely

The doll helps her cope with some of the uncertainties she faces with a father in the military. Her father is currently stationed in Virginia and she lives with her mother in Tennessee. The 'daddy doll' helps her feel less lonely when she can't see her real dad. Her father said that it just stayed as her all-time favorite doll. He added that she carries it around everywhere and has always found it to be her main source of comfort. Despite putting all their efforts, the family could not find the doll and it seemed as if all hope was lost.

Childers praised Hill's efforts

As they searched for the doll at various stores, surprisingly her father came up with some good news. He identified the doll after a woman shared a picture of it on Facebook after she found it. The woman, Haven Hill wrote, "I found this in the pinnacle parking lot, if anyone knows who it belongs to please let me know,” she wrote on Facebook. “I thought it looked important and I bet they’re missing it.” The family then immediately contacted Hill and told her that they were very grateful that she tried hard to find it. Childers said that it was a very heartwarming moment for them and they were so thankful. They said it really made their little girl's day.

