US: Street Race In Austin, Texas Turns Fatal As Spectators Catch Fire

A street racing that spiralled out of control in Austin, US injured one police officer and set several spectators on fire. According to a statement from the Austin Police Department, the event happened on Saturday at 9 pm (local time) after a number of 911 calls were made. The police claimed that the vehicles and crowd were street racing, lighting off fireworks, and blocking a junction. The crowd started hurling rocks, bottles, and fireworks at the on-duty police officers when they responded.

According to the police report, around 9:46 pm, the gathering scattered and police secured the crossing. Yet an officer on North Interstate 35 Service Road/East Anderson said the auto club was back at this place around 45 minutes later. "Multiple vehicles began to drive recklessly, blocking the intersection and driving in circles disregarding traffic laws. Officers again dispersed the crowd," the statement added.

By 1.56 in the morning, the police were called to help disperse the gathering as reports of other occurrences of this nature persisted from various locations. In a clip of the street race, often known as a takeover, released on Instagram, a pickup truck is seen racing over fire while doing donuts at a junction.

"During these incidents, the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released. Rocks and bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles causing damage. Two people were arrested for evading arrest. The investigation into this incident continues, and further charges may be filed," the statement said.

Truck drives over flames

Immediately after the truck is seen driving over the flames on the ground, there is a tiny explosion that causes fire to shoot into the audience. In the incident, some people were momentarily engulfed in flames. As some of them are heard applauding and laughing, others are seen tearing off their clothes and running for safety.

Another video sent to Twitter shows a police car backing away from a sizable crowd as someone fires a firework, which explodes on the hood of the car.

Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/FVMlK2S3eH — Aaron Crews (@aaroncrews) February 19, 2023

The street race, also known as a takeover, includes a large group of vehicles congregating in a motorway or junction and obstructing traffic while engaging in risky manoeuvres.