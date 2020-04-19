US Reports 1,891 More COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours, Nationwide Toll Crosses 38k

The United States of America reported 1,891 new fatalities in 24 hours on April 18 taking the nationwide death toll to 38,664, international media reported citing a tally by John Hopkins University. As of April 19, the Baltimore based university reported that a total of 7,38, 913 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the American mainland. The COVID-19 infection which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now swelled up to infect a total of 23,32, 036 across the globe.

The US has till now reported the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world. Out of the total, 68,285 people have recovered. New York continues to be the worst affected state with 241,041 infections and 17,671 deaths as of April 19. The state governor Andrew Cuomo on April 17 made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places and public transports. The second worse hit state is the northeastern state of New Jersey which has reported 81,420 positive cases and 4,070 fatalities. It is followed by Massachusetts which has reported 36,372 infections and 1,560 deaths.

Nationwide demonstrations

Meanwhile, American citizens have now taken to streets to protest against coronavirus-related stay-at-home rules as resentment against prolonged confinement grew. These protesters have reportedly got explicit encouragement of President Donald Trump and drew encouragement in certain Democratic-led states from tweets by him.

An estimated 400 people gathered under cold rain in Concord, New Hampshire -- many on foot while others remained in their cars -- to send a message that extended quarantines were not necessary in a state with relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19, a new agency reported. A similar rally outside Maryland's colonial-era statehouse in Annapolis drew around 200 protesters. And more than 250 people showed up in the Texas capital of Austin, as such protests continued to spread.

