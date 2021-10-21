US 'successfully' Distributes 200mn COVID Vaccines To Over 100 Countries: The White House

The White House on Thursday, October 21, announced that the United States has donated 200 million COVID-19 shots to help vaccinate the rest of the world. According to Associated Press, the Biden administration aims to lead the global vaccination campaign. Over 100 countries and territories have received the US doses, making America the largest vaccine donor in the world.

"As of today, the United States has successfully donated and delivered 200 million COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries around the world," the White House said in a statement to mark the milestone.

It added, “President Biden has pledged that the U.S. will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines, and USAID continues to play a pivotal role in fulfilling the ambitious goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the eligible global population by next year. USAID, in coordination with the White House, other U.S. Government departments and agencies, and COVAX, the global vaccine access initiative, is helping get safe and effective shots in arms around the world.”

Further, as per the press release, the 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have helped bring health and hope to millions of people. However, to end the pandemic, and prevent the emergence of new variants, as well as future outbreaks, the US will continue to help vaccinate the world, the USAID said. It also added that over the next year, the USAID and COVAX will do even more by building on our progress to date, donating more than one billion US-made doses to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

FDA allows ‘mix and match’ COVID shots

Meanwhile, the latest development comes after the US FDA approved booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday, October 20. The FDA said that anyone eligible for an extra booster dose of the Coronavirus vaccine can ‘mix and match’ and get a brand different from the one they received initially. The agency’s latest decision marks a major step towards expanding America’s booster campaign that began only with extra doses of Pfizer’s jab last month.

The FDA also authorised the third shot of the Moderna vaccine for seniors and other vulnerable people facing a risk of COVID-19, at least six months after the last shot. The FDA said in a release, “The use of a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals: 65 years of age and older; 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.”

Image: AP