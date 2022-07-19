US Successfully Tests Air-breathing Hypersonic Missile, Says Pentagon

The United States has recently witnessed a successful test of a Raytheon Technologies Corporation air-breathing hypersonic weapon. The Pentagon has acknowledged that it is the third successful test of such a weapon since 2013 and it is more than five times as fast as sound. According to the Express, in the upper atmosphere, hypersonic missiles travel at a speed of around 6,200 km/h. The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) is being developed under the direction of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

In addition to this, either Raytheon or the Lockheed Martin Corporation, who are competing for the contract, will be given the final deal.

After four testing since September, Raytheon's weapon has passed both of its tests while Lockheed's has had one test fail and two pass, Express reported.

Wes Kramer, the president of Raytheon's Missiles and Defence Business Unit, stated that this was a significant step in improving the country's "hypersonic capabilities". Kramer also noted, “Having back-to-back successful flight tests gives us even greater confidence in the technical maturity of our HAWC prototype.”

Moreover, Raytheon has issued a statement on the weapon following a test flight in which the HAWC was launched from an aeroplane and accelerated to hypersonic speeds, Express reported. The vehicle "flew a trajectory that engineers designed to intentionally stress the weapon concept to explore its limits and further validate digital performance models," according to the statement.

Two separate hypersonic missile systems were successfully tested by Pentagon

Apart from this, recently, two separate hypersonic missile systems were successfully tested by the Pentagon, according to news released on Wednesday, July 13 by the US Air Force and DARPA. According to a CNN report, after a string of test failures initially in the program, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) underwent its second consecutive successful test on Tuesday, July 12. The ARRW is a boost-glide system developed by the Air Force that employs a rocket to propel a missile to hypersonic speeds before deploying a hypersonic glider to coast toward the target at more than Mach 5.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced two new contracts on Monday that would place the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. The US will invest $1.3 billion to create improved satellites that would be able to better track hypersonic missile threats.

The contracts would supply 28 satellites, according to Derek Tournear, the head of the Space Development Agency, as the United States works to significantly increase and improve its capacity to address growing threats from China and Russia.

(Image: AP)