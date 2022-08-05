US Summons Chinese Ambassador, Expresses Displeasure Over Beijing's Actions Against Taiwan

In a recent development, the United States summoned China's ambassador Qin Gang to express its displeasure over Beijing's aggressive actions against Taiwan over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit. Condemning China's actions in the Asia Pacific, the White House stated that Washington does not seek a crisis in the region. White House spokesman, John Kirby said in a statement that the ambassador Gang was summoned and a protest was lodged against China's provocative measures through diplomatic channels.

"We condemned the PRC’s military actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Kirby states, as per The Washington Post. The White House also reaffirmed its desire to maintain open channels of communication and stated that the US' stand on the 'one-China' policy remains the same. Meanwhile, the White House also disapproved of China's "unacceptable actions" and stressed that the US would continue to make efforts to defend its principles in the Indo-Pacific.

'Nothing has changed about our one-China policy': Kirby

According to Kirby, the White House also drew ambassador Gang's attention to a Group of Seven's (G7's) statement that emphasised China shouldn't use Pelosi's visit as justification for aggressive military action in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, the US also echoed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN's) statement which urged all parties to engage in dialogue in order to de-escalate growing tensions.

“We made clear once again as we have done privately at the highest levels and publicly: Nothing has changed about our one-China policy. We also made clear that the United States is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do,” Kirby outlined.

Tension escalated in Asia-Pacific region following Pelosi's visit

It is pertinent to mention here that the tension has escalated in the Asia-Pacific region following US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on August 2. Following her visit, China launched massive military drills in the region to mark its protest over the United States' move. However, Pelosi claimed that the goal of her visit to the self-ruled democratic island was to help in maintaining the peace in the Taiwan Strait rather than to alter the island's status quo. Notably, China has long threatened of military action in response to the island nation's efforts to strengthen its de facto independence with the backing of key allies like the US.

Image: AP