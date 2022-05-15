US Supermarket Shooting: President Joe Biden Calls For Efforts To End Domestic Terrorism

United States President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to the families of people who were killed in the incident of a mass shooting at the Buffalo supermarket in New York on Saturday (local time) and called for every endeavour to end domestic terrorism.

"Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting... The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo," US President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House. He thanked the law enforcement officials and others who took prompt action in saving lives in the incident, "We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives."

"We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation," Biden said in a statement regarding the Buffalo shooting. Speaking about the domestic terrorism in the US, Biden said, "Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbour. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

Buffalo shooting

A teenage gunman wearing military gear and live streaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at New York's Buffalo, resulting in the killing of at least ten people. As per the media briefing, three people were critically injured in the incident. Police said 11 of the victims were Black and two are white.

"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. "The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained," he added.

As per city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the gunman initially shot four people outside the store, wherein three were fatally injured. A retired Buffalo police officer, who was working as a security guard in the supermarket, tried to control the gunman by firing multiple shots at him. However, the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest and had no effect. Later, in the gunfight, the teenager killed the security guard. As of now, the accused teenager is in police custody and a court hearing is scheduled for next week. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Police department took to the social media platforms and urged the people to stay away from the area.

The investigating agency, the FBI termed the mass shooting at the Buffalo supermarket as a racially motivated hate crime. While addressing the press conference following the killing of at least ten people, Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office, said that the department is investigating the incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism. The suspected gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, a white resident of Conklin. "We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism," Belongia said during a briefing, reported Sputnik News agency.