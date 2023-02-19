US Support For S Korea & Japan Is 'ironclad', Avers Blinken After North's Missile Launch

The top diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea on Saturday met at the Munich Security Conference in Germany and vowed to take "appropriate action" against North Korea as it tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, warning that the move was meant to further bolster its “fatal” nuclear attack capacity against its rivals. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts reiterated that their alliance was "iron clad". On Saturday, Japan said that the North Korean missile fell in its exclusive economic zone.

The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers on Sunday for a joint exercise with South Korean warplanes in a demonstration of strength against North Korea. Calling the ICBM test a provocative act by North Korea in violation of multiple UN Security Council (UNSC)resolutions, the trio called on others to "condemn this action, to take appropriate steps, including the effective enforcement of sanctions, and countries that have influence with North Korea should use it to try to move it from the course that it’s been on now for the last couple of years."

Saturday’s ICBM test, the North’s first missile test since January 1, signalled its leader Kim Jong Un was using his rivals’ drills as a chance to expand his country’s nuclear arsenal to get the upper hand in future dealings with the United States. An expert told AP that North Korea may seek to hold regular operational exercises involving its ICBMs. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said its launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM was organized “suddenly” without prior notice at Kim’s direct order.

Blinked said that the G7 was ready to engage with North Korea but the latter has only responded with "missile launch after missile launch". "We have been very clear that our commitment to the security of our close allies and partners – South Korea and Japan – is ironclad. And beyond making that clear, we have been working very closely together in full coordination to take appropriate steps to strengthen even more our deterrence and defense capacity," said Blinken.

Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa described that North Korea's ICBM could cover the entire United States and that it was "an outrageous act which was a provocation against the international community. Such an act is absolutely unacceptable. It is a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, and the international community must be united and take resolute response". Yoshimasa said that the trio needed to work closely together in response to North Korea with an aim to enhance security cooperation and deterrence.

Park Jin, the Foreign Minister of South Korea, condemned North Korea's ICBM test and said it was a "serious provocation that violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions and escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula, in the region, and beyond". Park also reiterated the "ironclad" alliance between the three nations. "Pyongyang will gain nothing from its provocations. We urge Pyongyang to immediately cease all provocations and return to denuclearization talks," he added.

North Korea's ICBM launch

North Korea said the launch was designed to verify the weapon’s reliability and the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear force. It said the missile was fired at a high angle and reached a maximum altitude of about 5,770 kilometers (3,585 miles), flying a distance of about 990 kilometers (615 miles) for 67 minutes before accurately hitting a pre-set area in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The steep-angle launch was apparently to avoid neighboring countries. The flight details reported by North Korea, which roughly matched the launch information previously assessed by its neighbors, show the weapon is theoretically capable of reaching the mainland U.S. if fired at a standard trajectory, reported AP.

The Hwasong-15 launch demonstrated the North’s “powerful physical nuclear deterrent” and its efforts to “turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces” into an extremely strong one that cannot be countered, KCNA said.

Whether North Korea has a functioning nuclear-tipped ICBM is still a source of outside debate, as some experts say the North hasn’t mastered a way to protect warheads from the severe conditions of atmospheric reentry. However, the North says it has acquired such a technology.

The Hwasong-15 is one of North Korea’s three existing ICBMs, all of which use liquid propellants that require pre-launch injections and cannot remain fueled for extended periods. The North is pushing to build a solid-fueled ICBM, which would be more mobile and harder to detect before its launch.

(with AP inputs)