US Supports India Against China's 'intimidation', Says 'We Always Stand With Friends'

The United States on Thursday reiterated its strategic commitment with India ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and averred that Washington stands with New Delhi against China’s ‘intimidation’. At the regular press briefing on 3 February, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that in the situation at the India-China border, Washington continues to support “direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the disputes”.

"We have previously voiced our concerns on Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As we always do, we stand with friends. We stand with partners and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values in the Indo-Pacific," Price also said.

Even when Price was questioned about the impact on US-India ties amid tensions between Washington and Moscow, he stressed that there has not been any effect. Price added, “We have a relationship with India that stands on its own, that stands on its own merits.” He further emphasised on the strong strategic partnership between both nations after last year US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited India.

US has called India a ‘leading global power’

At the time, Blinken had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. US State Department has even called India a “leading global power”. “The United States and India have a strong strategic partnership founded on shared values and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region…The US supports India’s emergence as a leading global power and vital partner in efforts to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity and economic inclusion," the department said.

It is pertinent to note that India and US reaffirmed their strategic partnership through the cooperation in the Quadrilateral (QUAD) Security Initiative along with Australia and Japan. A meet of Quad foreign ministers is expected to take place later this month in Melbourne, Australia. The first in-person Quad Leaders Summit was held in September 2021 in the United States when Prime Minister Modi had travelled to Washington for the same.

(Image: ANI/AP)