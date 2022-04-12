US Supports India As Defence Industry Leader In Indo-Pacific, Avers Pentagon Chief Austin

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Monday that the US supports India as a 'defence industry leader' in the Indo-Pacific region and a net contributor to security in the area. Referring to India, Austin said in a news conference following the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that the US has found a new potential to extend their military's operational reach and collaborate more closely throughout the Indo-Pacific.

.@SecDef: The United States supports India as a defense industry leader in the Indo-Pacific and a net provider of security in the region. pic.twitter.com/1KnVbV53M4 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) April 11, 2022

During the news conference, the Defence Secretary said, “We all understand the challenges that we are facing. The People's Republic of China is seeking to refashion the region in the international system more broadly. In ways that serve its interest." He further added, “So we have identified a new opportunity to extend the operational reach of our military to coordinate more closely together across the expanse of the Indo-Pacific.” Austin further highlighted that they have walked on the decision of the Indian Navy to join the joint maritime forces in Moraine Bahrain, and also agreed to do additional high-level exercises together in the future. He stressed that Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group as well as the Indian Navy and Air Force had performed a first-ever joint anti-submarine warfare and air drill last summer.

.@SecDef: Last summer, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducted the first-ever combined anti-submarine warfare and air

exercise with the Indian Navy and Air Force. pic.twitter.com/qxj1LOGR3G — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) April 11, 2022

India-US ties have developed tremendously: Austin

The US Defence Secretary also asserted that it has been nearly two decades since India and the US signed their first bilateral defence framework, and emphasised that their relationship has developed tremendously since then. Following the India US 2+2 dialogue, Austin said that they have made significant promises to foster technological innovation and collaboration in new fields like space and cyberspace. The US wants to establish a new defence space exchange between their space command and the Indian military space agency later this year, according to the US Defence Secretary.

Austin further claimed that they have made a promise to strengthen their connections with like-minded nations like Japan, Australia, as well as their European friends and partners.

Meanwhile, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that an agreement on discussions on defence space and defence artificial intelligence has been achieved. He added that several additional projects and agreements that are currently being discussed have been accepted to be broadened in order to further the extent and depth of India's military activities.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as well as External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, convened for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden, during which the two leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and global topics, including the Ukraine crisis and the Indo-Pacific area.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/@Potus)