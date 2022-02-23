US: Supreme Court Denies Donald Trump's Request To Bar Records Release To Jan. 6 Panel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed former President Donald Trump's legal battle with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, putting an end to Trump's attempt to prevent investigators from accessing reams of documents from his final weeks in office.

In December, Donald Trump asked the US Supreme Court to hear his appeal of a decision by a federal appeals court in the District of Columbia, which rejected his efforts to keep the documents hidden from lawmakers and found Trump had provided "no basis" for the court to overturn President Joe Biden's decision not to uphold his predecessor's claims of executive privilege over the documents.

The ruling of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which denied the former president's motion, remains in place. The former president also sought that the Supreme Court review the lower court's ruling and halt the transmission of records from the National Archives and Records Administration to House investigators. They refused so last month, and the select committee got over 700 pages of documents requested by the panel early this month.

Reams of data pertaining to the events of January 6 were at stake in the legal battle between the former president and the House select committee, including presidential diaries, visitor logs, and handwritten notes from then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. According to a National Archives filing, the papers also contained binders from then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and a draft executive order on election integrity.

Biden rejected Trump's claim of executive privilege over records sought by panel

Over 750 pages of these records were at the centre of Trump's lawsuit against the National Archives and the select committee, and he claimed executive privilege over them. However, Biden rejected the former president's claim of executive privilege over the records sought by the panel, prompting Trump to file a lawsuit in October to prevent their release. According to an assistant to the panel, the committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol has questioned over 475 witnesses and received over 60,000 documents since its establishment last year, the Guardian reported.

As part of their probe, investigators have issued dozens of subpoenas, including to Trump's associates, former White House officials, campaign advisers, and those engaged in the preparation of the gathering outside the White House before the Capitol was besieged. For refusing to cooperate with subpoenas, two key Trump friends, Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, have been held in contempt of Congress, and Bannon has been charged by the Justice Department. Both cited Trump's claim of privilege as a reason for his refusal to comply.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)