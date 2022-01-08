US: Supreme Court Doubtful About Biden's Workplace COVID Vaccine Rule As Cases Surge

On January 7, the United States' Supreme Court's conservative majority sounded doubtful of the Joe Biden administration's decision to enforce a vaccine-or-testing mandate on the nation's employers. According to the Associated Press, the six conservatives on the court believe the government overstepped its authority by imposing a COVID vaccine and testing mandate on companies with 100 or more employees.

The proposed legislation is aimed at companies with 100 or more employees and would impose a vaccine or testing mandate on more than 84 million people. The administration anticipated that the rule would result in 22 million individuals being vaccinated and 250,000 hospitalizations being avoided. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, of the U.S. Department of Labor issued it in November.

Mandate gives employees the option of being tested rather than vaccinated

According to a 1970 legislation, OSHA has the ability to impose emergency rules for workplace safety if it can demonstrate that workers are in severe danger and that the rule is required. The mandate allows employers to give employees the option of being tested weekly rather than vaccinated, and it makes an exception for employees who have religious objections to vaccinations and those who do not come into close contact with other people at their jobs, such as those who work at home or exclusively outdoors.

"This is something the federal government has never done before," Chief Justice John Roberts said, throwing doubt on the administration's claim that the Occupational Safety and Health Act, which has been in effect for half a century, provides such sweeping authority.

3 justices in support of the vaccine mandate

However, three out of six justices on the court expressed support for the employer mandate. According to the media agency, unvaccinated employees at big corporations will be required to wear masks at work beginning Monday, unless the court rules otherwise. However, testing requirements and possible fines for employers will not take effect until February.

Nearly 207 million Americans, or 62.3% of the population, are completely vaccinated. Cases in the United States are averaging 610,000 a day, a 227% increase from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations are increasing at a slower pace, up 60% in the last two weeks, while deaths are up 2%.

(With inputs from agencies)

