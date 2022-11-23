US Supreme Court Gives Go-ahead To Handover Of Trump Tax Returns To Congress

After nearly three years of legal battle, the Supreme Court in the United States on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for the impending delivery of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. According to CNN, Trump has spent years trying to avoid the disclosure of his tax returns and is presently the subject of several investigations. Thus, the court's decision is a huge setback for him.

Further, the court denied Trump's request for an injunction that would have barred the Treasury Department from providing the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee with six years' worth of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses, Associated Press reported. There were no notable dissents in the decision.

Furthermore, former US President Trump's legal team has consistently fought to keep his tax returns private and, after losing in lower courts, appealed to the Supreme Court, which is made up of three of his nominees. It is pertinent to mention that Trump has become the first recent president to refuse to make his tax returns public throughout either his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in office, claiming that the IRS was conducting an ongoing audit.

US Supreme Court on Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee

Besides this, the former US president suffered his third Supreme Court defeat this year and his second in as many months. The legal dispute concerning the FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida resort, which uncovered secret information, was not taken up by the court in October.

The subpoena had been temporarily put on hold on November 1 by Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees the lower court that made the decision in the Trump case. This was probably done to provide the justices more time to think about the matter. According to CNN, there were no vocal disagreements.

The IRS first opposed providing the tax records to Massachusetts Democrat and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal's request for them in 2019, according to CNN. The lawsuit took a while to develop until 2021 when the Biden administration amended the Justice Department's legal position and decided the IRS had to abide by the committee's request.

Late last year, a judge chosen by Trump made a decision that favoured the House. The US DC Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn that decision, and most recently, the entire appeals court declined to consider the case. The court rejected Trump's contention that the stated goal was only a pretext to conceal a political calculation and concluded that the request for the documents fulfilled a valid legislative purpose to examine tax rules as they relate to a sitting president, according to CNN. Meanwhile, it was still not known when the documents will be delivered to the committee.

(Image: AP)