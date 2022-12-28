US Supreme Court Halts Joe Biden From Ending Trump-era Title 42 Border Expulsion Policy

The US Supreme Court has blocked the lifting of the Title 42 order on migration, which was implemented under the Donald Trump administration and has been used to prevent the entry of millions of asylum seekers at the southern border, as per a report from Politico. The decision was made in a 5-4 vote, with the three liberals and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch dissenting. The order was requested by a group of GOP-led states that wanted to keep it in place, and follows their unsuccessful plea to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to prevent the policy from being lifted.

The Supreme Court's decision will preserve the current situation at the border while the court considers the legal issues involved, with oral arguments scheduled for February or March and a final decision likely by June. The Biden administration had favored ending the policy, but had been unprepared to handle the expected influx of migrants gathering at the border and has been considering policies to further restrict the number of migrants eligible for asylum in the US.

Justice Neil Gorsuch's reasoning

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan did not provide explanations for their dissenting votes on the Supreme Court's decision to block the lifting of the Title 42 order on migration. However, in his written dissent, Neil Gorsuch did. He argued that the emergency that justified the implementation of the order has passed and that courts should not extend administrative policies designed for one emergency simply because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency. He was joined in his dissent by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “For my part, I do not discount the States’ concerns. But the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis. And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency. We are a court of law, not policymakers of last resort," he wrote, as per the Politico report.

The Title 42 order, which has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and allows border agents to immediately expel migrants who cross the southern border on public health grounds, has been a controversial policy under both the Trump and Joe Biden administrations. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which formally issues the directive, determined that it was no longer necessary due to declining COVID-19 cases, and President Joe Biden has declared the "pandemic is over." However, the Supreme Court's recent decision to block the lifting of the Title 42 order has caused political tension and the Biden administration has struggled to address and resolve the Donald Trump era immigration policy. While the White House has stated that it will comply with the court's decision, it has also expressed its belief that Title 42 should not be extended indefinitely as it is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure.