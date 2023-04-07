US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Draws Flak Over Undisclosed Lavish Trips, Gifts

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is at the receiving end of strong backlash by Democrats after an explosive investigation conducted by nonprofit organisation ProPublica found that he swept decades' worth of lavish gifts and trips from Republican donour Harlan Crow under the rug.

The findings of the investigation have sparked outrage from Democrats, with New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for his immediate impeachment. "This is beyond party or partisanship. This degree of corruption is shocking - almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached. Barring some dramatic change, this is what the Roberts court will be known for: rank corruption, erosion of democracy, and the stripping of human rights," she tweeted on Thursday, just hours after the report was published.

Illinois Democrat and Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin also joined the outcry, and vowed that his committee would take some action on the report. He also criticised Thomas' professional ethics and said that they were “simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Justice on the Supreme Court," RT reported.

What did the report reveal?

The backlash came after ProPublica’s report revealed that Dallas-based businessman Harlan Crow splurged hundreds of thousands of dollars on the top judge's annual vacations, accommodations, and private flights for more than 20 years. “The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the US Supreme Court,” the report said.

It further slammed his inability to mention the “gifts” in his financial disclosures, something that is required of US justices, judges, members of Congress, and federal officials. However, Crow justified that Thomas was a friend of his who had never demanded any such gifts. The “hospitality we have extended to the Thomas’s over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends," he said.