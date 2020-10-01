US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Laid To Rest Next To Husband In Arlington

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was buried on Tuesday, September 29 at the Arlington National Cemetery. The Supreme Court Justice was laid to rest next to her husband and near some of her former colleagues in a private ceremony. The women rights trailblazer passed away on September 18 at the age of 87.

SC Justice Ginsberg laid to rest at Arlington

As per reports, Ginsberg’s casket was put on display for the public for two days and was moved to the US Capitol on Friday, September 25, making her the first woman in US history to have received the honour. On Saturday, September 26 US President Donald Trump formally nominated his candidate for Ginsberg’s Supreme Court seat, Amy Coney Barrett. The confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin on October 12.

The Arlington National Cemetery is best known as the resting place of almost 400,000 service members and their family members. As per reports, Ginsberg is the 14th justice to be buried at Arlington. Martin Ginsberg, Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s husband served as an artillery school instructor at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and passed away in 2010 due to cancer. The couple was married for 56 years and had two children.

Ginsberg’s funeral on Tuesday was officiated by Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt and was attended by her family, close friends, justices, and staff. Ginsberg’s gravesite is located just below the final resting place of former President John F Kennedy, with the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument visible in the distance, as reported.

(With AP inputs, Image: AP)

