US Supreme Court Not Immediately Blocking Texas Abortion Law, Agrees To Review It

The United States' Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments in Texas abortion law in early November, stating that it is not immediately blocking the law that bans most abortions. The justices announced on Friday, October 21, that they will rule on whether the federal government has the jurisdiction to sue over the law, AP reported. The court's decision maintains for the time being a law that clinics claim has resulted in an 80% decrease in abortions in the nation's second-largest state.

Abortions are prohibited if heart beat is detected, which is normally around six weeks of pregnancy. That's even before some women realise they are pregnant. According to AP, Justice Sonia Sotomayor stated that she would have halted the legislation right now.

'No decision of this court is safe': Biden warns SC

Earlier, in its final push to overturn Texas' prohibition on most abortions, the Joe Biden administration warned the apex court that if the state law remains in effect, none of its decisions will be secure. The Supreme Court is considering the Justice Department's plea to put the statute on hold until the court fight over it is concluded. The rule has been in place since September, with the exception of a district court-ordered 48-hour halt, and prohibits abortions once the cardiac activity is found.

That is well before the Supreme Court's major abortion decisions, in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which allow states to prohibit abortion. However, the court has agreed to hear an appeal from Mississippi asking it to overrule those decisions, in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Moreover, the Texas law was structured to avoid early federal court review by entrusting enforcement to private persons rather than state government.

Courts have blocked other state-enforced abortion laws before the time at which a foetus may survive outside the womb, which is roughly 24 weeks, as they contradict Supreme Court precedents. The state had petitioned the court the day before to keep the statute in place, claiming that the federal government lacked the power to file its lawsuit against the Texas ban. The Justice Department launched a lawsuit against the bill after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier attempt by abortion clinics to temporarily halt the policy.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)