US Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade, Ends Constitutional Right To Abortion

In one of the most consequential decisions, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, scrapping the federal constitutional right for women to abortion. This implies that the abortion rights for American women will now be determined by states singularly unless Congress intervenes. The Supreme Court’s decision also puts to question the issue of the women’s reproductive health, and pro-choice women who have been protesting for their rights for over several months.

"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority," the court’s justices said in their majority opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

'Egregiously wrong from the start...': US Supreme Court

Supreme Court’s Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his draft opinion that struck Roe v. Wade that it was "egregiously wrong from the start.” He went on to add, "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

The new draft opinion cancels the 1973 historic decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights to women. It is also the overturning of the 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that preserved and guarded that right. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Samuel Alito said in the memo titled “Opinion of the Court.” "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” he added. While the document was published, the Justices of the Supreme Court sometimes change their votes as draft opinions, at times just days before a final decision is reached. The US court holding isn’t final unless an official document is published in the next two months.

The ruling to end the abortion rights for women prevalent for over half a century was drafted in February. The new decision now makes it a matter for each individual state in the US to decide whether to restrict or ban abortions in accordance with the ruling state government’s policies. The first draft of the majority opinion, which may have been circulated among justices on Feb 10, offers the justices and the Supreme Court time for deliberations in one of the most consequential cases that involve overturning of 49-year-old precedent. The decision could lead to a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.