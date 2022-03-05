US Supreme Court Reinstates Death Penalty For Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The death sentence for the accused Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, has been reinstated by the United States Supreme Court. The vote was 6-3 in a judgment announced on Friday, with the liberals on the court delivering a somewhat restrained dissent, NPR reported. The attack which occurred during the annual Boston Marathon in the year 2013, killed three people including an 8-year-old kid and injured hundreds of others.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan, were recognised as the bombers in the incident. The Tsarnaev brothers have also killed an MIT campus police officer who was seated in his car during the manhunt. The brothers were eventually apprehended by Boston police, but Tamerlan was shot in the subsequent gunfight. Dzhokhar was sentenced to death in the year 2015.

Furthermore, Dzhokhar has been accused of 30 terrorism-related offences and sentenced to death on six of them, despite Massachusetts having abolished the capital penalty. Even though he did not contest his guilt, he did argue that the jury's decision to impose the death penalty was tarnished by the trial judge's refusal to permit him to present evidence showing that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was 19 during the time of the attack, was influenced by his violent brother Tamerlan, who was seven years older, NPR reported.

'Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes'

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas said for the majority in a decision that went into great detail about the devastation inflicted by bombs planted near the marathon finish line, “Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one," USA Today reported.

In addition to this, the defence was denied the opportunity to offer evidence by the trial judge to jury displaying that Tamerlan had slashed the throats of three men in Waltham, Massachusetts, US, two years prior to the explosion, in an act of jihad on the anniversary of the 9/11 assault. A federal appeals court further agreed with the defence that this mitigating information may have persuaded the jury to save Tsarnaev's life, as per NPR.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, overturning the appeals court's decision.

Tsarnaev would not be executed any time soon, in spite of the ruling. In the final days of Trump's presidency, the federal execution moratorium was lifted, and 13 prisoners sentenced to death on federal offences were executed. The ban has been reinstated by the Biden administration in order for the Justice Department to conduct a thorough assessment of its rules and processes.

Meanwhile, the court was divided along ideological lines, having six justices selected by Republican presidents supporting the reinstatement of the death sentence and three justices chosen by Democratic administrations opposing it. As per USA Today, during arguments, the court's conservatives indicated that they were inclined toward upholding the punishment.

