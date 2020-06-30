US: Lousiana Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Regulating Abortion Clinics

A rather divided Supreme Court on June 29 struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era. Chief Justice John Roberts and his four more liberal colleagues ruled that a law that "requires doctors who perform abortions must have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals" violates abortion rights the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

The outcome came as a shock amid decades-long fight over abortion with dozens of state-imposed restrictions winding their way through the courts. It was a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought that a new conservative majority with two of President Donald Trump’s appointees on board would start chipping away at abortion access. The key vote belonged to Roberts who had always voted against abortion including Texas law identical to Louisiana.

Trump against abortion

The Trump administration was reportedly in favour of Lousiana law to be upheld. Speaking to international media reporters, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “In an unfortunate ruling today, the Supreme Court devalued both the health of mothers and the lives of unborn children by gutting Louisiana’s policy that required all abortion procedures be performed by individuals with admitting privileges at a nearby hospital."

Read: Missouri Governor Will Not Appeal Ruling For Abortion Clinic

Read: Abortion Foes Vent Disappointment After Supreme Court Ruling

In realted news, Tennessee lawmakers have advanced one of the strictest abortion bans in the country as most Tennesseans were asleep Friday and largely unaware the GOP-dominant General Assembly had taken up the controversial proposal. The bill's passage shocked Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights advocates who had been assured for weeks that the anti-abortion measure would not be considered in the Senate.

Read: US: Tennessee Advances 6-week Abortion Ban, Lawsuit Filed

Read: Police Station In-charge In Odisha Suspended For Role In Abortion Of Raped Minor

Image credits: AP