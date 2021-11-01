US Supreme Court To Hear Controversial Texas' Heartbeat Bill That Outlaws Most Abortions

The United States Supreme Court will hear two controversial matters related to abortion on Monday, news agency Xinhua reported on Monday. Though the court has taken the cases of hearing on abortion at a very fast pace, the ruling could take a long time. Normally there are months between when the court agrees to hear a case and arguments in a courtroom. This time the court has put the parties on an extraordinarily compressed timetable to file briefs and prepare for arguments in a little over a week. That suggests the justices plan to make a decision quickly. However, one of the challenges comes from the US Department of Justice, while the other is from Whole Woman's Health, said the report. Taking effect from September as reportedly the most restrictive one in the country, the Texas law prohibits abortions once the cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, which can happen as early as about six weeks before many women are aware they are pregnant.

What is the controversy?

Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks before some women know they are pregnant. That conflicts with Supreme Court precedent, which says states are prohibited from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. The cases being argued today could indicate how the judges will rule in an even more significant abortion case that will be heard a month later and ask them to overrule the two landmark cases, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Notably, the two lawsuits that were adopted in 1973 guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion.

Biden also terms the law 'extreme'

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called the Texas law "extreme," and said it blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade."Private enforcement regime is a transparent attempt to shield what they see as a blatantly unconstitutional ban and that if the scheme were allowed to stand, it could allow states to undermine other constitutional rights in similar ways," noted the Biden administration in an earlier statement released this year.

Apart from the controversial Texas law, the court will also hear another case over a Mississippi abortion restriction in December that directly challenges the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v Wade. Meanwhile, the state and Jonathan Mitchell, an architect of the law, say in their briefs that the providers and the Justice Department lack the right to go into federal court and can’t sue state judges and clerks who are not responsible for enforcing the abortion ban. They also contend that there is no effective way of blocking the law, in part because the federal court can’t force state judges to abstain from hearing the lawsuits the law authorises.

