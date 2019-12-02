US Supreme Court To Hear Gun Control Case For The First Time In 10 Years

The United States Supreme Court will be addressing gun control on December 2 for the first time in nearly ten years with a majority of justices seeking a chance to expand gun rights for people who own firearms. According to international media reports, the court is scheduled to hear arguments in a legal challenge backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) gun rights lobby group. The Supreme Court has always declined to take up gun cases since 2010, but this year it has agreed to rule on gun restrictions which are imposed in New York City in the name of public safety.

After experiencing numerous mass shootings, gun control is a contentious issue in US. According to reports, since 2013, 45 states and the District of Columbia have adopted more than 300 gun control laws. The city officials have also argued that the controlling guns in public are an urgent matter as the potential for violence, accidents or thefts is heightened. Back in 2008, the court ruled that the second amendment guaranteed what it called an individual right to own a gun and struck down a law that banned handguns. In 2010, the court further said that the decision applied to both at the state and federal level and since then the Supreme Court has declined to take up gun cases.

READ: Pompeo: Impeachment Work Should Pause While Trump Is Abroad

READ: US First Lady Melania Trump Reveals Theme Of Christmas 2019 At The White House

A step closer towards easing gun export laws

While the Supreme Court is going to take up the first major gun control case, the Trump administration earlier in the month of November had passed a key landmark decision that would make selling US firearms outside US, including assault rifles and ammunition, convenient. According to the sources on November 6, the proposed change in the rule would move the commercial firearm exports from the US Department of State to the Department of Commerce that will be implemented as soon as the end of the year. The new move by US President Donald Trump may generate business for gunmakers such as American Outdoor Brands (AOBC.O) and Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR.N).

READ: Trump Impeachment: White House Refuses To Take Part In Congressional Hearings

This relaxation could increase foreign gun sales by as much as 20 percent, according to the data of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). While the State Department is basically concerned about gun violence and keeps a curb on weapons deals, the Commerce Department typically focuses on making it easier for US companies to sell products overseas. Analysts said that since Trump took over the office, he has been speaking about the US weapons sales more than his recent predecessors. Any move that would boost arms sales is also likely to earn enthusiastic support from the influential National Rifle Association as Trump's re-election campaign nears.

READ: Hong Kong Protesters Wave Posters Of Trump ’s Shirtless Rocky Tweet