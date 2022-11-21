The partnership between New Delhi and Washington has become more important than ever, asserted US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy while addressing an event held by India's envoy in the US on November 20. Murthy emphasised on the close cooperation between the two democracies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Applauding the relationship between US and India especially to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the top official of the Biden administration highlighted how both countries can take on any future pandemic.

"I'm grateful for this partnership that we have between the United States and India. I think it hasn't only been important in the past, but it will be even more important going forward. And it's these kinds of partnerships that allow us to pace down and take on any future pandemics that may come our way," Murthy stated as per ANI.

India-US relations very symbiotic: Envoy Taranjit Sandhu

The people who attended the event highlighted the relationship between the two countries. Murthy also added that during the COVID -19 both countries, US and India shared the same number of challenges and commitment to ensuring proper health facilities, care, and investments to prevent adverse effects of the pandemic.

During the address at the same event, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu also stressed the efforts and cooperation between the two countries while combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He reflected on the principles, values, and strategic confluence between US President Biden and PM Narendra Modi focusing on the health partnership.

Currently, both countries are well coordinated in the COVID-19 preparedness and response which focuses on the areas such as space, clean energy, infrastructure, and critical developing technologies. In October, India's vaccine manufacturing capacity was praised and was termed as 'incredible' during a White House press briefing by Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator​​​​​​. The Lieutenant Governor-Elect of the state of Maryland, Aruna Miller, also attended the event where she spoke about the importance of the Indian Americans who have expanded their influence in US Congress. She added that there are around 30 Indian Americans that got elected to state legislatures, county elected offices as mayors and as judges. "The United States and India both recognize their strengths and success lies in pluralism and democracy," she added.