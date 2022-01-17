US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Warns ‘next Few Weeks Will Be Tough’ As Omicron Spreads

As the United States continues to witness an unprecedented upsurge of the novel COVID-19 cases driven by Omicron variant, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned on Sunday that the “next few weeks will be tough”. The US is set to record over 800,000 new cases per day, as some of the states such as New York that had turned the epicenter during the first wave are starting to witness a plateau in infections.

“The challenge is that not the entire country is moving at the same pace. The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country,” Murthy said in his televised remarks with CNN on “State of the Union” show. He stressed that “the next few weeks will be tough” as US continues to register a caseload that shattered the previous COVID-19 records.

A brutal Omicron [B.1.1.529] winter wave surge

The US, said Murthy, is battling a brutal Omicron winter wave surge that is why he emphasised it’s so important to ramp up the resources at hospitals “that are struggling.” “It’s why it’s so important that we all double down on precautions that we’re taking because one thing that we’re learning during this surge, is that our vaccines are still working very well to keep people out of the hospital and to save their lives,” he said. “That’s why we want everyone to get vaccinated to get boosted as soon as they can.” The US-based Surgeon General stressed that B.1.1.529 Omicron surge of coronavirus has yet to peak across Washington.

“The entire country is not moving at the same pace,” America's top doctor told CNN. “We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the coming days,” he added, as he also regretted the US Supreme Court’s decision to block a vaccine mandate for private companies. “The news about the workplace requirement being blocked was very disappointing,” he separately told ABC’s “This Week.” “It was a setback for public health because what these requirements ultimately are helpful for is not just protecting the community at large, but making our workplaces safer for workers as well as for customers.”

Earlier United States’ top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci had similarly warned that Omicron “will eventually find almost everyone with its extraordinary and unprecedented transmission efficiency.” He added that those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted “would get exposed,” adding that “maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely.”