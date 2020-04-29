US Surpasses One Million Mark For Cases Of COVID-19 Infection; Death Toll Soars To 57,862

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread in the United States, the number of confirmed cases in the country surpassed the one million mark on Tuesday, April 28. With almost 1,022,259 cases of COVID-19 infection, the virus has also claimed nearly 57,862 lives in the US. Even though the COVID-19 cases in the country continue to soar, US President Donald Trump believes that the country has ‘passed the peak’ of the outbreak.

States moving to 'safely' reopen

While several experts have claimed that the numbers are an underestimation, Trump recently took to Twitter to inform that the several states in the country are on their way to 'safely & quickly' reopen. The US President also lauded his administration on handling the pandemic; however, he also said that no matter how good the job is done by the officials, certain media outlets will never appreciate their work.

Many States moving to SAFELY & QUICKLY reopen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2020

Furthermore, in another Tweet, the US president said that Texas is ready to resume its working in phases from May 1 while referring to the three-phased opening of the states after businesses were halted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since the plan to reopen the United States mainly gave the governors the power to make the decision, Texas governor Greg Abbott was especially appreciated by Trump.

Meanwhile, several states, including Tennessee, Georgia and Alaska also began opening for some dine-in places with rules including temperature checkpoints and precautions for possible contact tracing.

