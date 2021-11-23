US: Suspect In Waukesha Parade Crash To Appear In Court; Will Face Homicide Charges

The lone suspect of the Waukesha parade crash, the 39-year-old Darrell E. Brooks will make his first appearance in court on 23 November. As per a CNN report, while the authorities are trying to investigate how and why an SUV barreled through the marchers during a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin and killed five, Brooks is set to appear at 4 PM CT. According to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, Brooks will face the initial charges faced against him over the incident that left dozens wounded.

The DA office said on Monday, “We are working closely with the City of Waukesha Police Department to review the matter and decide what criminal charges will be issued.” Reportedly, police said that they would be referring to five counts of intentional homicide along with other charges. The 39-year-old was reportedly released from jail less than two weeks ago in a domestic abuse case on a $1,000 bail which was recommended by prosecutors, which now they say was “inappropriately low”.

Police have said that Brooks is the man responsible for intentionally driving the SUV through a series of barricades at a high speed and ran over the individuals before racing away in Waukesha. On Sunday, five people were killed and have been identified by authorities as Virginia Sorenson, LeAnna Owen, Tamara Durand, Jane Kulich, and Wilhelm Hospel. Additionally, 48 people were treated at area hospitals, stated Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard.

Brooks was fleeing domestic disturbances

As per the report, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said that Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance with another person just before driving his SUV through the parade. He further noted that police were not able to respond to the initial call about the incident since the reports of what happened at the parade came shortly after. CNN cited multiple law enforcement sources familiar with preliminary investigation findings, to state that indications from authorities are that Brooks was fleeing the initial incident. Thompson reportedly said that Police had barricades up near the parade and the 39-year-old drove through those when an officer tried to stop him.

(IMAGE: AP)