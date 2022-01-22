In retaliation to the Chinese government's decision to block some United States aircraft due to looming COVID-19 issues, the Biden administration has put dozens of flights to China on suspension. The US Department of Transportation announced on Friday that nearly 44 flights from the US to China which are operated by four Chinese airlines will be suspended. This came after China's Civil Aviation Administration halted a number of flights from the United States and other nations in recent weeks, citing Covid-19 containment guidelines, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In an official order, US Transportation Department said, “The Department is further modifying the decision reached in Order 2020-6-1 in order to respond to recent actions by Chinese authorities impairing the operating rights of three US carriers... In the circumstances presented, we have determined to suspend forty-four (44) US to China passenger flight segments,” ANI reported. Furthermore, according to the Transportation Department, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, as well as Xiamen Airlines are all the four airlines that are prohibited from flying between January 30 and March 29 due to a US directive.

The US concerned about China'scircuit-breaker mechanism

Previously, the Chinese government had blocked several inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines after many passengers on the flights were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. China's actions, according to the US, breached a treaty governing airline access to each other's countries, AP reported.

In addition to this, according to the Department, the US government has frequently expressed concerns about China's so-called circuit-breaker mechanism, believing it to be incompatible with an agreement that controls air travel between the two nations.

This flight conflict dates back to 2020, at the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. Before letting off and allowing a restricted frequency of weekly round trip flights, the nations threatened to ban each other's flights in 2020. Following Beijing's decision to prohibit select United Airlines flights to 40% passenger capacity, the US momentarily imposed the same limitation on Chinese carriers, as per The Wall Street Journal.

Again, in August 2021, a similar image was witnessed between the nations when China implemented restrictions on United flights, then, the US Transportation Department reduced the number of travellers on select Chinese flights to the US. When an aircraft heading for Shanghai returned back to Seattle in December, Delta accused new Chinese regulations.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)