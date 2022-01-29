US: Swastika Graffiti Found In Washington Station On Holocaust Remembrance Day; Probe On

Just a day after the world celebrated International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, many swastika designs on Friday, January 28, were spotted on pillars outside Washington DC's Union Station, the US capital's primary regional train transit hub.

It is unknown when the swastikas were inscribed, but it is suspected to have occurred late Thursday night on International Holocaust Remembrance Day or early Friday morning, according to local media reports. Amtrak and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the incident, and the department strongly condemns this act of bigotry.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee stated that they are looking into some of the homeless people who routinely sleep around the structure, according to AP News. He further stated that based on the material that has come to light, it appears that one of the unhoused individuals may have done this. He also said that the person who did this could very easily be suffering from mental health issues.

A security worker on the scene noted that several of the swastikas were in areas where the building's security cameras could see them. Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods stated that Amtrak strongly condemns this act of hatred and stated that will remove these symbols as soon as possible. By the second half of the day, people started covering the swastikas with sheets of white paper held together with blue tape, according to AP News.

The incident was described as both startling and frightening by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser. She stated that this antisemitic and disgusting sign has no place in the city, and they stand united with their Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms.

According to AP News, Bowser further said that a team of professionals is attempting to remove the graffiti from Union Station. The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington issued a statement that it was disrespectful and stated that this anti-semitic and vile emblem has no place in their culture.

It is unclear whether the carving of swastikas on International Holocaust Remembrance Day was deliberate. The United Nations General Assembly established January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005 to honour the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism, as well as to develop educational programmes to help prevent genocide around the world in the future.

Image: AP