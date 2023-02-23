US Tackles Skin-rotting 'zombie Drug' As It Invades Major American Cities

There is a new drug in town, and with deadly consequences. The deadly effects of Xylazine, sometimes known as "tranq," "tranq dope," and "zombie drug," are wreaking havoc in major cities across the United States. It could physically damage a person's skin.

The compound was used to cut heroin, but more recently, it has been found in fentanyl and other illegal substances. It appears to have first appeared in Philadelphia before moving west to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Xylazine, a non-opioid permitted for veterinary use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is unsafe for human consumption, and those who overdose on it do not respond to naloxone, also known as Narcan, the most widely used overdose reversal medication.

If the wound is left untreated, it may require amputation

With repeated exposure, xylazine can result in sedative-like symptoms such as excessive tiredness and respiratory depression as well as open wounds that can quickly develop and become severe. If left untreated, the crusty ulcerations, which can develop into dead skin called eschar, may require amputation. "Tranq" falls into a perplexing and scary grey area because it is not recognised as a prohibited substance for humans or animals. The hospitals hardly ever test for it in regular toxicology testing around the US.

One Philadelphia user suddenly acquired xylazine-specific sores close to her injection sites for opioids last month. 90% of the lab-tested dope samples from 2021 from Philadelphia, contained xylazine, which raises the risk of an overdose when mixed with other illegal narcotics. But, the deadly mix of drugs is what makes xylazine appealing; with the aid of "tranq," the opioid high from drugs like fentanyl is prolonged.

Individuals with substance use problems who get dependent on the drug that turns users into zombies think the newly discovered substance eliminated "any type of joy" associated with being high. Concerning "tranq" trends emerged when the New York City Department of Health recorded 2,668 overdose deaths in the city in 2021. Scientists caution that xylazine may make the current drug pandemic worse.

A report from 2022 claims that xylazine has been found in 36 states. According to the Times, the substance was discovered in 25% of samples just in New York City. The San Francisco Department of Health reported earlier this month that four overdose victims had low quantities of xylazine in their systems, indicating that the drug may be concealed in medicines that users are unaware of.