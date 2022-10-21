US-Taiwan Sign Contracts To Maintain Patriot Air-defence Systems Amid Fresh Chinese Raids

Amid the military standoff in the Taiwan Strait, the Biden administration has signed a contract worth $78 million with an aim to provide technical service for its Patriot air-defence systems. According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), the deal was finalised earlier this week and will last for the next five years. It means the US will send its technicians and experts from defence contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies to Taiwan till 2027. Citing a government notice published on Thursday, the media outlet claimed that the deal was signed by Taipei's defence mission to the US and the American Institute in Taiwan, which represents US interests in the absence of official ties with Taipei.

As per the sources of SCMP, unlike other times, the technicians and experts will be stationed in the island nation for quite a long duration. Earlier, the US used to send its engineers on a short-term basis or whenever it was necessary.

"The group’s posting to Taiwan will not only help improve servicing of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles but also ensure timely servicing for our systems,” the military source told the media outlet. According to the report, it said the decision has been taken amid frequent raids of China on the island nation.

Earlier, Russian media reports claimed that the Biden administration planned to sell arms worth $1.1 billion, including hundreds of missiles for fighter jets and anti-ship systems. According to Sputnik, the administration asked Congress to approve the sale of at least 60 anti-ship Harpoon missiles, 100 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and a surveillance radar contract extension. The major development came as China and Taiwan engaged in indirect confrontation ever since US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation this month.

Biden assured Taiwan to provide military support in case of Chinese incursion

Beijing, on a regular basis, has been conducting military drills near the Taiwanese border-- possibly the largest war games ever since both countries split in 1948. This resulted in Taipei increasing its defence budget by nearly 15% for 2023. Earlier last month, US President Joe Biden even assured Taipei of providing military support to the island in case of Chinese invasion. When the CBS News host asked him whether the US forces would involve if China try to invade the island nation, he replied positively and said, "yes, if, in fact, there was an unprecedented attack." It is to note that in the case of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Biden made it clear that the US forces would not be involved in the war but poured support of military equipment tremendously to back Kyiv. However, when the host asked whether the situation will be different in Taiwan, Biden said, “Yes”.

Image: AP