US Targets 5 Chinese Tech Companies In New Ban On Sale & Import Over Security Concerns

In a bid to safeguard national security, the United States has banned the import and sale of communication products from five China-based companies, namely, ZTE, Huawei, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua, BBC reported. The ban marks the first time that US regulators have imposed such a move to protect national security amid growing concerns.

The Federal Communications Commission of the United States stated that its members arrived at a unanimous conclusion by voting for the adoption of the new decision on Friday. In a statement, the commission's chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said: "The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorised for use within our borders.”

"These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications," she added.

Hikvision, which manufactures video surveillance equipment, said that its products do not pose any threat to the US' security but it will continue to sell to its customer base in the country “in full compliance” with the regulations. Opposing the move, the company said that the ban will “do nothing to protect US national security, but will do a great deal to make it more harmful and more expensive for US small businesses, local authorities, school districts, and individual consumers to protect themselves, their homes, businesses and property."

Will the rule apply to old equipment that already has authorization?

Meanwhile, the other four Chinese companies have previously said that they do not provide any user data to the Chinese government. For now, the companies can still find their way past the ban, which is retroactive, and continue to sell old equipment that has been previously allowed for sale in the United States. However, the US regulator has said that it is in the middle of discussing future revisions to the ban, which would be regarding the already authorised equipment and potentially how to revoke it.

The latest decision comes as a major step in tackling spying threats posed by Chinese technology companies. However, attempts to subdue it have been around since Obama’s administration, and continued all the way through Donald Trump’s presidency, as well as in the incumbent Biden administration.