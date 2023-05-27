US Taxpayers' Money Being Swindled For 'sub-par' Weapon Systems? Here's What A report Says

Amid the rise in military spending by the US government, a peace campaigner revealed that Pentagon’s massive spending on weapons systems is actually ripping off the US taxpayers. Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity stated that the US is spending massive amounts of money on weapon systems that have questionable usefulness, Sputnik reported. US military spending has increased at an exponential rate amid the current turbulent international order.

During a conversation with the Russian news outlet, Sputnik, McAdams stated that the “corrupt” relationship between Pentagon and the country’s arms industry is the reason why many US weapons systems can be called “expensive flops”. The United States spends $1 trillion of taxpayer’s money which is more than the next 10 countries combined. McAdams stated that Americans are still in “presumption” that the current international order is still “Unipolar”.

"The American public has been propagandised for decades... that we basically have to be the unipolar power," McAdams told the Russian news outlet. "We have to rule the entire world. And threats are everywhere. Everyone is just itching to take us over: 'The Chinese can't wait to take California',” he further added. McAdams reasoned that this mentality eventually led to the allocation of enormous amounts of money towards the military.

Dissenters are called ‘un-American’

McAdams insisted that the desire to be “number one” led to this colossal rise in spending. He also stated how people who oppose such spending are called “Un-American”. "So when you start from that philosophical basis, the sky's the limit when it comes to spending. You can spend as much as you want because if you oppose any of that spending war, you're just un-American,” the researcher told Sputnik.

The executive director also highlighted how the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has been a disaster when it comes to “advertising” the efficiency of the US weapon system. "The Ukraine war has been a disaster in terms of advertising for US weapons systems because each new wonder-weapon has shown itself on the battlefield to be not all it's cracked up to be," McAdams pointed out. "So we're getting sub-par weapons. But the real problem is that we have an incorrect philosophy,” he added. The peace campaigner concluded that the massive military spending industry is only benefiting the “corrupt” arms industry and not protecting the Americans.