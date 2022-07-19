US: Teacher Injured In Texas School Shooting Returns Home To An Emotional Welcome; WATCH

Overcoming a tragedy takes courage. Similar is the story of Arnulfo Reyes, an elementary school teacher in Uvalde, Texas, who witnessed the killing of 11 of his students by an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos. About a month after the incident occurred, Reyes finally arrived home, however, he is still healing from the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 kids and two teachers.

The Class 4 teacher finally returned home after staying for about a month in the hospital. He underwent several surgeries after being hit by several bullets. In a touching video, the members of the town and his students were seen stopping their cars by his house to welcome him back. The students in the video can also be seen giving hugs to their brave teacher and welcoming him by giving him gifts.

Even a month after being shared the video is still circulating on the internet receiving love from social media users.

Watch the heart-touching welcome of the school teacher below

the welcome home for a teacher in Uvalde, whole town came out to see him pic.twitter.com/kt1vM9dQ0U — Magneto Rex (@MagnetoRex4Life) July 16, 2022

Netizens question 'US gun laws'

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user sharing the video wrote, "When he says “I’m sorry” to the last lady, I think he’s dealing with survivors' guilt. Heartbreaking." This is beautiful. I hope this man is getting good counseling, he seems to be full of survivors' guilt and remorse for not doing more," wrote another.

when he says “I’m sorry” to the last lady, I think he’s dealing with survivors guilt



heartbreaking 😞 — Magneto Rex (@MagnetoRex4Life) July 16, 2022

This is beautiful 💜 I hope this man is getting good counseling, he seems to be full of survivors guilt and remorse for not doing more ... 🌿 — Esther Bartkiw (@AlmostThereGirl) July 18, 2022

While some users got emotional seeing the video, many showcased their anger over the country's gun laws. Here are a few reactions:

It’s beyond imaginable that this mass shooting hasn’t led to immediate meaningful gun law changes. In no other country does this happen.

That poor man will never be the same again. — Geoff Dunne (@gdunne1972) July 17, 2022

I cry about every video. I am also enraged that this country allows this to happen because of the Republican talking points. VOTE BLUE dammit! These people are counting on us. Don't let the kids amount to just another passing thought in our collective memory. VOTE BLUE and end it — Merry Miller (@MonetPainter) July 17, 2022

I could not stop crying. 😥😥😥This is so sad for everyone involved.

We must do something about guns. It’s tearing our country apart. — VOTE 💙2022🐈🐈🐕🌊⚾️💙☮️ (@MayaandGrace) July 17, 2022

As moving as this video is, it makes me mad that we have to come welcome home an underpaid teacher for trying to save the life of our children - something our overpaid politicians are not willing to do.

This country has really messed up priorities. — Mark (@mark_novata) July 17, 2022