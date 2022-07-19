US: Teacher Injured In Texas School Shooting Returns Home To An Emotional Welcome; WATCH

Last Updated:

US: Teacher Injured In Texas School Shooting Returns Home To An Emotional Welcome

The Class 4 teacher finally returned home after staying for about a month in the hospital. He underwent several surgeries after being hit by several bullets.

Overcoming a tragedy takes courage. Similar is the story of Arnulfo Reyes,  an elementary school teacher in Uvalde, Texas, who witnessed the killing of 11 of his students by an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos.  About a month after the incident occurred, Reyes finally arrived home, however, he is still healing from the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 kids and two teachers. 

The Class 4 teacher finally returned home after staying for about a month in the hospital. He underwent several surgeries after being hit by several bullets. In a touching video, the members of the town and his students were seen stopping their cars by his house to welcome him back. The students in the video can also be seen giving hugs to their brave teacher and welcoming him by giving him gifts. 

Even a month after being shared the video is still circulating on the internet receiving love from social media users. 

Watch the heart-touching welcome of the school teacher below 

Netizens question 'US gun laws'

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user sharing the video wrote, "When he says “I’m sorry” to the last lady, I think he’s dealing with survivors' guilt. Heartbreaking." This is beautiful. I hope this man is getting good counseling, he seems to be full of survivors' guilt and remorse for not doing more," wrote another.

While some users got emotional seeing the video, many showcased their anger over the country's gun laws. Here are a few reactions: 

