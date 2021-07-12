US Team To Reach Haiti To Assess Needs Following President Moïse's Murder: Pentagon

United States Department of Defense or Pentagon on July 11 said that a team of American security and law enforcement experts is travelling to Haiti following the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told ‘Fox News Sunday’ that the team will land in Caribbean country to determine what kind of assistance Washington shall send to Haiti. He said, “Today, an inter-agency team largely from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are heading down to Haiti right now to see what we can to do help in the investigative process.”

"That's really where our energies are best applied right now - in helping them get their arms around investigating this incident and figuring out who's culpable ... and how best to hold them accountable," Kirby said in the interview.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had also said last week that, “The United States remains engaged and in close consultations with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president. In response to the Haitian government’s request for security and investigative assistance, we will be sending senior FBI and DHS officials to Port-au-Prince as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist.

Haiti interim leader calls US troops

A stunning request for US military support was raised by Haiti’s interim government along with urging the United Nations (UN) to deploy troops to stabilize the crucial infrastructure in the aftermath of Moïse’s assassination. While Haiti’s interim government followed the suit from the 1915 tumult when the country’s last president was assassinated, Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, defended the government’s request for military assistance. In an interview with the Associated Press, Pierre said, “What do we do? Do we let the country fall into chaos? Private properties destroyed? People killed after the assassination of the president? Or, as a government, do we prevent?”

He added, ”We’re not asking for the occupation of the country. We’re asking for small troops to assist and help us. ... As long as we are weak, I think we will need our neighbours.”

