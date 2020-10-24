US Temporarily Suspending Visa Services In Turkey Following Threats Of Violence

The United States has announced temporarily suspending citizen and visa services in its embassy in Turkey due to credible threats of potential violence and terrorist attack, as per reports. The announcement was made by the US embassy in Ankara on Friday, October 23. No information has been provided on when the services will resume or the nature of the threats.

Credible threats to US citizens

As per reports, US embassy advisory stated: "The US Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the US Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey."

The advisory also added that that services at US Consulate General-Istanbul, US Consulate-Adana, and the US Consular Agency-Izmir) would also be suspended.

Erdogan Has Close Association With Terrorist Organisations

This comes after Swedish Nordic Monitor revealed earlier this week of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's association with terrorist organisations, Daesh (ISIS) in particular. Earlier, other reports had also stated Erdogan’s close association with terrorist groups in Syria as well.

"Turkish regime recruited member of Daesh organisation, Abdul Qadir Masharipov, who carried out an attack in Istanbul in 2017 and killed 39 persons in order to avenge the preacher Fethullah Gulen, known for his opposition to the head of the Turkish regime, Recep Tayyip Erdogan," according to the report.

Syria’s foreign minister has even accused turkey of being ‘one of the main sponsors of terror’ in his country and the region. Syrian Foreign Minister, Walid al-Moallem had accused Ankara of moving ‘terrorists and mercenaries’ from Syria to Libya, violating Iraq’s sovereignty, using refugees as ‘bargaining chips against Europe’ and laying claim ‘by force to energy resources in the Mediterranean’.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

