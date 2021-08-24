US: Tennessee Woman Livestreams Floodwater On Facebook Before Being Carried Away; Watch

In Tennessee, the United States, a woman who live-streamed the floodwater on Saturday via social media has died. Linda Almond went live on Facebook for over one minute and showed the rising water near her house. Later, she was carried away by the floodwaters.

Tennessee woman died after live streaming floodwater

Linda Almond went live on Facebook and in the video, she can be heard saying, "Well if anybody has seen me on Facebook Live we are being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee". The video shows a glass pane with raindrops while floodwater can be seen through the window. The sound of moving water can also be heard in the background. A person in the video can be heard saying, "I think something just hit the side of the house". She can be heard saying, "This is really scary" and the video ended with Linda Almond saying, "Oh my goodness, Oh my goodness".

Her brother Leo Almond shared the live video on his Facebook page on Sunday and revealed that Almond's son had been rescued but his sister Linda Almond was missing. Family members informed that Almond and her son climbed to the roof sometime after the live video ended, reported WKRN. They further added that roof had collapsed and both mother and son were caught up in the floodwaters. Her son was rescued but she could not survive.

Leo Almond confirmed on Facebook that Linda had died in the water and she was identified by his sister and requested people to pray for the lost soul. Record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, according to AP. The flooding in rural areas took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines. Many people fearing that if their loved ones would survive the deluge.

