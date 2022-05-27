US Terms Turkey's Threats On Syria As 'serious' Amidst Ankara's Differences With NATO

The United States and Syrian Kurdish officials on Thursday denounced Turkey’s “threats” of launching military offensives against the US-backed Kurdish forces in northern Syria. The recent statements made by Turkey’s National Security Council are being treated as “serious,” the officials have reportedly said on Thursday.

Turkey’s National Security Council said in a statement that its “existing and future military operations” along its southern borders were “necessary,” backing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s warnings about striking Kurdish forces to establish a 30-kilometre deep safe zone in Syria.

“The main target of these military operations will be areas which are centres of attacks to our country and safe zones,” Turkish President Erdogan said earlier this week, although he did not disclose precise details of the operation.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing that any new offensive in northern Syria would further undermine regional stability and put at risk the campaign against the ISIL (ISIS) group. Washington supports the People's Protection Units (YPG), Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and Democratic Union Party (PYD) that Ankara has designated as “terrorist” for more effective force against ISIS on Syrian grounds.

Syrian troops entered the northern town of Kobani, where Kurdish and US forces first defeated Islamic State group militants together 4 years ago.

Erdogan’s warning of Kurd offensive & spat with Finland, Sweden over NATO bid

Erdogan’s warning came as Turkey spat with its NATO allies over Finland and Sweden’s membership, and threatened to block their bid to the defensive Alliance. Ankara accuses the two Baltic countries of supporting Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK established by Abdullah Ocalan in 1978 which Turkey designated as a “terrorist organization.”

PKK, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) (a left-wing pro-Kurdish party), and the People’s Protection Unit (YPG) (the armed wing of the Syrian Democratic Union Party (PYD) with ties to the PKK) have been accused of staging a coup and agitation against the Ankara’s ruling government to establish an independent Kurdish state.

A Turkish military convoy in Idlib Province, Syria. Credit: Ghaith Alsayed/Associated Press

Several attacks have been documented against Turkish authorities in the southeast, and in 2016 July there was an attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime. The civil unrest killed scores of people in Turkey and injured more than 1,400. Bosphorus strait in Istanbul was blocked by troops, gunshots resonated and fighter jets and helicopters flew over Turkey as a faction of the army attempted to overthrow Erdogan, backed by Kurds. As the Turkish Armed Forces launched counteroffensives, soldiers involved in the coup surrendered, and a new constitution was drafted.

Ankara blamed the coup on Fethullah Gulen, a powerful, reclusive US-based Muslim cleric and arrested 6,000, including high-ranking soldiers and judges for staging the plot. Erdogan’s armed forces have since cracked down on Kurds and PKK militia. In July 2015, the two-year cease-fire between Turkey’s government and the PKK also dissolved and the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria.

Turkey’s defence minister, Hulusi Akar, with pallbearers at a funeral for Turkish soldiers killed in Syria.Credit: Associated Press

Turkey accuses Nordic countries Sweden and Finland of providing “financial assistance or military support” to Kurdish groups in Syria. The two countries also imposed an arms export ban against Ankara following its incursion into Syria in 2019. Turkey also recently denounced the Biden administration for Turkey for lifting sanctions on foreign investments in northeast Syria (Rojava) Syria's non-regime-held region which is a stronghold of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu launched a scathing attack on Washington for attempts to “legitimize terrorist group,” referring to the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). US-led coalition forces Russia backed Bashar al Assad’s forces the Syrian National Army fighters, and the Turkish military have often had escalated encounters resulting in clashes in north-east Syria.

Ankara has repeatedly called on the US, Sweden and Finland to address its “legitimate security concerns” over the latter’s support for Kurdish groups in Syria. Washington has also sanctioned Turkey for its purchase of Russian S400s, and instead recently offered upgrades for its ageing fleet of F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan also lambasts Baltic nations, demanding that they ease sanctions imposed on his government for the 2019 Syrian military intervention.

Turkish Army soldiers form a convoy of armoured personnel carriers near the border with Syria, on the outskirts of Hassa. Credit: Associated Press

Erdogan now plans to make his fourth major Turkish incursion in Syria since 2016, to link two major Turkish strongholds on the Turkey-Syria border.“We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30km deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” Erdogan told his cabinet, adding that he needs to secure his borders from ISIL (ISIS) and the YPG.