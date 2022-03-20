US: Texas High School Drill Team Criticised For 'racist' Performance At Disney World

A Texas high school drill team was accused of being racist during a recent performance at Walt Disney World. The performance featured a group of girls dancing and chanting "Scalp 'em, Indians", which is a racist chant. The officials of Walt Disney World apologised for the performance stating that the live performance in their park did not reflect their basic values and that they regret that it happened.

After a video of the performance was posted on Twitter, Native American groups chastised Disney and Port Neches-Groves (PN-G) High School for allowing the racist performance. Tara Houska, who is an Ojibwe tribal attorney, shared the video of the performance, stating, "Any Natives who attend Port Neches-Groves high school should probably just accept their classmates dehumanizing them cuz “tradition”, right? Shame on Disney Parks for hosting this. Nostalgic racism is RACISM."

Cuz a bunch of kids in fringe chanting “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em” is honor, right?



And any Natives who attend @pngisd should prolly just accept their classmates dehumanizing them cuz “tradition”, right?



Shame on @DisneyParks hosting this. Nostalgic racism is RACISM. pic.twitter.com/ELsJHRgJlw — tara houska ᔖᐳᐌᑴ (@zhaabowekwe) March 18, 2022

Tara's criticism drew more than 11,000 supporters, including other tribal community leaders like Kansas State Rep. Christina Haswood, who urged Disney to "do better", adding that it is stupidity at this point.

Kelly Lynne D'Angelo, a Tongva writer, criticised the lack of urgency in acknowledging prejudice against Native people, according to the New York Post. Andrew Dismukes, who is a Saturday Night Live castmember and alum of the high school, stated that the school should change all associated practices.

According to the Guardian, the spokesperson of Walt Disney World, Jacquee Wahler stated that the performance that followed was not consistent with the audition film the school provided, and that they have immediately put steps in place to ensure this does not happen again.

However, the spokesperson of Port Neches-Groves stated that this is the 8th time PN-G has done the performance in Disney World and that it has never inquired about the planned performance ahead of time.

The school district issued a statement to KFDM-TV saying they are conscious of the concern over their band's performance at Disney World. They further stated that in their school district, they value diversity, equity, and inclusion. They also said that their school district is approaching 100 years, and the Board of Trustees is committed to constantly making the best decisions for the students, employees, and the communities of Port Neches and Groves.

