US: Texas House Committee Slams 'poor Decision-making' By Cops To School Shooting

The "egregiously poor decision-making" of law enforcement to the mass shooting in Uvalde has come under fire from a Texas House committee in the United States. The roughly 80-page report was the first to blame not only local authorities in the South Texas town, but also state and federal law enforcement for their baffling inaction while a gunman opened fire inside two fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School. The incident had taken place on May 24 in Uvalde city where as many as 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The report and the recently released CCTV footage from the incident on May 24 together provided the most comprehensive depiction of one of the worst school shootings in US history to date. Meanwhile, some families of victims called cops cowards and demanded their removal. Besides, the families also expressed their outrage after the video of the barbaric incident was leaked to the media. “At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety,” the report said, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Committee report details numerous failures by cops

According to the report, the gunman fired around 142 rounds inside the building, and it is almost clear that at least 100 shots came before any officers entered the facility. The report also highlighted numerous failures by cops. The report was prepared by a Texas House of Representatives investigation committee. Lt. Mariano Pargas, a member of the Uvalde Police Department who served as the city's acting police head during the massacre, was promptly placed on administrative leave as a result of the findings.

At least 3 cops left forces since the incident on May 24

Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, announced that an investigation will be opened to determine whether Pargas ought to have assumed command of the situation. Meanwhile, McLaughlin also acknowledged that at least three police officers also left the force after the brutal incident took place. The report claimed that as many as 376 law enforcement officers were present at the school on the day of the shooting. Federal and state law enforcement accounted for the vast majority of respondents. That included 91 state police officers and roughly 150 members of the US Border Patrol.

The video of the incident was captured on CCTV camera

Further, the CCTV footage of the incident shows the shooter entering the school with an AR-15-style rifle. Minutes after the shooter enters, two officers approached the classrooms before retreating amid gunfire. As more officers from other agencies arrive, more gunshots were heard coming from the classrooms. It took more than an hour for the police team to eventually move down the hallway, break into the classrooms, and put an end to the massacre.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP