US: Texas Man Found Guilty In First Jury Trial Over January 6 Capitol Riot

In the US, a Texas man was found guilty on all charges on March 8 after reportedly carrying a semiautomatic weapon to the January 6 Capitol riot, interfering with police, and then informing his children that "traitors get shot" when they tried to turn him into authorities. In the first case to go to trial on January 6 capitol riot, the jury deliberated for less than four hours. Guy Wesley Reffitt could be sentenced to up to 60 years in jail. The date of his sentencing has been set for June 8.

Jackson Reffitt, his son, testified against him and provided some of the most compelling evidence in the case. Last year, a grand jury indicted Reffitt, a 49-year-old father of three from Wylie, Texas, on five counts for transporting a rifle and a semi-automatic handgun to Washington, DC, and then carrying the handgun onto the grounds of the United States Capitol, where he allegedly participated in the January 6, 2021 riot and obstructed law enforcement officers.

He was also charged with obstruction of justice, illegally entering the Capitol, and hindering the counting of the 2020 Electoral College votes by Congress, a process that finally confirmed Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election. Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters, pled not guilty to all five charges and unsuccessfully attempted to have some of the allegations dismissed.

Reffitt's son testified before the jury that he learned of his father's mob participation

Jackson Reffitt, Reffitt's 19-year-old son, testified before the jury that he learned of his father's mob participation when he returned to the family's house on January 6 to witness his mother and sister watching news coverage of the events, and his mother told him that his father was there.

The decision could be a harbinger for a slew of other Capitol riot cases. It might give prosecutors at the Justice Department more clout in plea bargaining and deter other defendants from risking their own trials. Over 750 persons have been charged with federal offences in connection with the disturbance. Over 220 of them have entered pleas, the majority of them to misdemeanours. Over 110 people have been sentenced as a result of their actions. A total of 90 people are scheduled for trials.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP