US: Texas Physician Slapped With Lawsuits For Defying New Six-week Abortion Ban

Doctor Alan Braid from San Antonio, who claimed to have violated the Texas abortion law, has now been slapped with two lawsuits, CNN reported. Former attorneys -- Stilley, of Cedarville, in Arkansas and Felipe N. Gomez, of Chicago, in Illinois -- have filed separate state lawsuits against Dr. Alan Braid, who in Washington Post opinion column became the first Texas abortion provider to reveal that he flouted the law that came into effect on 1 September. The lawsuits have opened a new dimension around the legal war following the Texas six-week abortion ban law dubbed as "Heartbeat Law".

In the published op-ed piece written by Dr. Alan Braid in The Washington Post, he claimed that he had conducted an abortion on a woman in her first trimester, knowing that there could be legal consequences. "But I wanted to make sure Texas didn't get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested," he wrote. Dubbing abortion to be a fundamental right, Dr. Alan added, "“I believe abortion is an essential part of health care. I have spent the past 50 years treating and helping patients. I can’t just sit back and watch us return to 1972.”

While Stilley sued Dr. Alan Braid in Bexar County, Gomez filed his case in an Illinois court. Speaking to CNN about the lawsuits, Stilley said that he is not an opponent of the constitution instead he wants to "clear the way for a judge to rule on its constitutionality." “I don’t want doctors out there nervous and sitting there and quaking in their boots and saying, ‘I can’t do this because if this thing works out, then I’m going to be bankrupt,’” Stilley, of Cedarville, Arkansas, near the Oklahoma border, told The Associated Press.

The lawsuits slapped on Dr. Braid are civil in nature, since the law explicitly forbids criminal charges against a medical practitioner. However, the law allows private citizens to claim a maximum US$10,000 compensation for any damages caused during abortions. Talking about the opinion piece written by Braid, legal experts asserted that it could throw light on the credibility of the law.

"Being suit puts him in a position...that he will be able to defend the action against him by saying that the law is unconstitutional," Carol Singer, a professor at Columbia University in New York, told AP.

The Texas "Heartbeat Law"

The controversial abortion law implemented by the Texas authorities prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect the cardiac activity of the child in the mother's womb. The law is also dubbed as a "six-week ban" since the aforementioned actions develop in the sixth week of pregnancy. However, the law has drawn considerable flak since, according to medical professionals, during the said time some women do not even know if they are pregnant.

