US: Thousands Protest In Washington Following Shooting Of Black Man By Police

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Washington state following the shooting of a 21-year-old Black man by police on Thursday. The man who was killed was identified as Kevin E Peterson Jr. Protestors gathering at the vigil on Friday evening held signs reading "Honk for Black lives", "White silence is violence" and "Scream his name"

AP citing law enforcement officers said the deputies and officers of narcotics task force suspected Peterson of selling drugs. Reports further stated that Peterson tried to escape on foot and was pursued by law enforcement to a parking lot of a bank, after which he fired shots on the police and got killed in return fire from the police. A firearm was recovered at the scene, Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said in a statement as quoted by international media. The Clark County Sheriff’s office had not released any details of the incident of shooting in Hazel Dell, but a man told an Oregon based news organisation that his 21-year-old son was fatally shot by police. Peterson's father said he had been on his phone when he was killed by law enforcement.

Media reports have also said that Investigators have iterated that the narcotics task force had contacted a man suspected of selling illegal drugs in a motel parking lot and that he fled on foot with officers following. The man produced a handgun and the officers backed off, investigators said. A short time later, the man encountered three Clark County deputies, all of whom fired their pistols at the man, they added. They did not say the man fired a handgun found at the scene, making it unclear what happened just before the shooting.

The shooting occurred in Hazel Dell, an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington which have witnessed repeated clashes between anti-racism protestors and right-wing groups. It is also the place where racial justice protests have played out nearly every night since George Floyd’s killing by police in May. Southwest Washington is also home to the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, which has held rallies for President Donald Trump in Portland in recent months that ended in violence.

George Floyd protests

This year, the US has been witnessing several anti-racism protests. Earlier this year the US was rocked with nationwide anti-racism protests after the death of an African American named George Floyd. His death had caused mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin had been charged with second-degree murder. The protests against racism then spread in Europe and Australia too with scores of protestors hitting the streets to stage demonstrations and shouting 'Black Lives Matter' slogans.

Although the protests were against the police brutality, the protests later turned violent with incidents of rioting looting and vandalism in the streets across the US. Visuals of rioters destroying public property and looting shops, malls and departmental stores in broad daylights were all across the internet. Political leaders and bureaucrats observed that violent forces from outside hijacked the protests and resorted to violence in the name of the protests. Likewise, the UK and some parts of Europe too witnessed vandalism of statues of those historic leaders who had resorted to racism.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26 died under Minneapolis police custody. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being pinned to the ground for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

(With inputs and Image from AP)

