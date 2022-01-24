US: Thousands Take To Streets In DC To Protest Against Govt's Vaccine Mandate Policy

Thousands of maskless anti-vaccine mandate protestors rallied in Washington D.C on Sunday to voice an opinion against US President Joe Biden administration's COVID-19 mask and vaccine policies. The agitated demonstrators sported banners and signs calling for violence against those "who try to kidnap and vaccinate your child." The placards also referenced biblical passages and figures protesting vaccinations. Videos from the rally also showed protestors carrying Jewish stars, while others carried signs saying "I am not a lab rat."

Crowds shoulder to shoulder packed on the steps ahead of the Lincoln Memorial.



This isn’t exclusively right-of-center identifying attendees, but I would generally say this is the biggest right-of-center protest in DC in a little over a year. pic.twitter.com/zpLhSMn6ey — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 23, 2022

It is to mention that the protest rallies come after Washington last week mandated multiple businesses to check whether that patrons over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least with one dose against COVID-19. The mandate has been applied to restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment centres, The Hill reported. The new rule came as the US is facing the highest daily COVID-19 infections. However, the morbidity rate is considerably low compared to the Delta variant surge last year, as per health experts.

Roughly 20,000 were expected to gather under the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Post reported. Although, a smaller crowd appeared mostly comprising of right-wing, pro-Trump apparel. Notably, the mandate comes hot on the heels after US Supreme Court on January 13 blocked Biden's COVID vaccination or testing policy for large private businesses. "Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category,” the court wrote, as quoted by CNBC. Nevertheless, in the wake of the skyrocketing cases, many US-based companies like Google have implemented mandatory mask-wearing and negative COVID reports before entering the premises. Municipalities and cultural organisations in Democratic-governed states have also followed the suit, with California having reimposed an indoor mask mandate.

The US on January 22 reported as many as 3,37,388 new COVID-19 cases, which was down from the previous daily high of 8,51,784 cases on January 19. California leads in infections with 76.9 lakh cases followed by Texas, Florida and New York with 59.3 lakh, 53lakh and 46.9lakh cases, respectively. According to The New York Times, the current seven-day average stands at 7,13,007 cases, bringing the total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 7.07 crore. The total COVID-related death tally stands at 8.66lakh.

