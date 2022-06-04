US: Three Critically Injured In Knife Attack Inside California Hospital's Emergency Ward

A doctor and two nurses were brutally stabbed by a man inside a Southern California hospital on Friday. The incident took place in Encino Hospital and Medical Center in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard, local media reports stated. The victims were inflicted with life-threatening injuries and moved to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, Los Angeles police informed NBC News.

The alleged assailant reportedly barricaded inside the building before he attacked the medical staff, police informed. The knife attack took place around 3:50 pm, LA Police Department (LAPD) officer Jeff Lee told US Today. "Reports of multiple people stabbed in Encino Hospital. The suspect is believed to be contained in a room within the hospital. There is a large police presence. A public information officer is en route and we will provide more details as they become available," LAPD said in a statement on Twitter. The attacker was later taken into custody following a standoff with the police, LAPD spokesperson Drake Madison said, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

The attack took place in the vicinity of the hospital emergency room. Video footage of the incident showed medical authorities wheeling out one of the victims on a stretcher in blue medical scrubs. The hospital and the stretch of Ventura Boulevard outside the hospital were immediately on lockdown and blocked with yellow caution tape. The LAPD had notified SWAT teams about the situation. However, it is unclear if SWAT teams were deployed.

Preliminary info: Reports of multiple people stabbed at Encino Hospital. The suspect is believed to be contained in a room within the hospital. There is a large police presence. A Public Information Officer is enroute & we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 4, 2022

The attack comes two days after a gunman fatally shot four people in a hospital in Oklahoma's capital city Tulsa. The assailant went on a rampage in Saint Francis Hospital after he purchased an Ar-style rifle. Authorities described it as a vindictive move against the doctor who treated the attacker.

Fighter jet crash kills US Navy pilot in California

In a separate incident, a US Navy pilot was killed on the spot after he crashed his jet near the southern California desert. The FA-18E Super Hornet plummeted near Trona on Friday afternoon, US Navy said in a statement, as quoted by Sky News. The identity of the pilot will be released 24 hours after the family of the victim has been informed.

