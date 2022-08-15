US: Three Dead & Four Injured In 11 Shootings In 2 Days In Arkansas

At least three people have died and four others have been injured after nearly a dozen shootings were reported in Little Rock region of Arkansas in two days. The Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office have reportedly started an investigation for 11 shootings that took place on 13th August and 14th August, WREG reported. The people who have been injured were taken to hospital and were undergoing treatment.

Arkansas State Police have said that two people were arrested and the people are believed to have a connection with at least one of the shootings. Arkansas State Police have shared details regarding the shooting incidents that took place in the region, as per the news report. One person was killed at the 900 block of South Rodney Parham while one person was wounded in an incident that took place at 4022 Frazier Pike on Saturday, August 13. No injuries were reported at 9401 Mabelvale Cutoff on August 13.

One person killed in Frazier Park & 3M Road

A person was killed at Frazier Park & 3M Road and one person was injured at Interstate 30 (eastbound) & 65th Street on August 14. Meanwhile, one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting incident reported inside a convenience store at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff on Sunday, August 14, as per WREG.

No person was injured in at least three shootings starting from Interstate 630 (westbound) near the Big Rock interchange, followed by an incident near I-630 & Shackelford and the intersection of Markham Street and Bowman on August 14. No casualty was reported in a shooting incident at 13111 West Markham on West Markham.

Man shoots himself after driving car into barricade

A man drove his car into a barricade near US Capitol on Saturday. The car got engulfed in fire while the man was getting out of the vehicle, the police said. The man fired several shots into the air before shooting himself dead. The US Capitol Police confirmed the incident in a press release and identified the man as Richard A. York.

The police reached the spot and were approaching the man when he shot himself. No other casualty was reported in the incident. The Capitol police's statement read that it did not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress who were on recess. Furthermore, Police did not believe that any officers fired on the spot.

"Just after 4:00 a.m., a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames," US Capitol Police said in a press release.

Law Enforcement Investigating Car Crash, Gunshots and Suicide on East Capitol Street: https://t.co/ERXIewTGxc pic.twitter.com/MZULCQlS9i — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 14, 2022

Image: AP/Representative