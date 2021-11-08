US: Three Ivy League Colleges Evacuate Buildings To Avoid Casualties After Bomb Threats

After receiving several reports of bomb threats, numerous Ivy League college campuses in the US were evacuated on Sunday, 7 November. The incident comes just a few days after multiple Ohio universities and Yale University got similar threats. As per USA Today, Cornell, Brown, as well as Columbia universities had received the threats and they had issued emergency alerts on Sunday afternoon to avoid any casualties.

All the universities had ordered for evacuation of the buildings and warned students about the bomb threats, urging them to avoid visiting the campus. In a tweet, the universities alerted and updated the students. Columbia University informed in a tweet that the institution had received bomb threats and had issued a campus-wide emergency alert at around 2:30 PM. “NYPD is investigating. Avoid the area until further notice," the varsity tweeted.

On Sunday, November 7, at approximately 2:30 p.m., #ColumbiaUniversity Public Safety issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at University buildings. NYPD is investigating. Avoid the area until further notice. — Columbia University (@Columbia) November 7, 2021

Bomb Threats in Three Ivy League Schools in the US

Cornell University also tweeted to alert the staff and students of the Ithaca campus. In a series of tweets, the university stated that authorities got a call claiming that explosives had been planted in four buildings. The institution urged everyone to stay away from the main campus. It even requested to evacuate the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall, and Kennedy Hall, as well as the surrounding regions. Moreover, the Campus Police were on the scene and were investigating a bomb threat on campus.

CornellALERT for the Ithaca campus: Avoid central campus. Evacuate areas in or nearby the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

CornellALERT: for the Ithaca campus. Police received a call of bombs being placed in the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

CornellALERT: Ithaca Campus Law enforcement is on site and investigating campus bomb threat. Security perimeter is in place. Continue to avoid central campus. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

After conducting a thorough search, the Cornell University informed that the investigation of the Ithaca campus by law police has been completed. They clarified that no serious threats were discovered and further all routine activities can be resumed.

CornellALERT: Law enforcement has concluded search of the Ithaca campus; no credible threats were found. It is safe to resume all normal activities. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, a Cornell law student James Brennan claimed that he was resting in his Ithaca apartment when he first received the bomb threats. He revealed that earlier there had been false claims of an active shooting event, the USA Today reported.

After conducting an inquiry on Sunday, Columbia published a statement on Twitter saying “Today’s bomb threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy.”

UPDATE: Following an investigation, today’s bomb threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy. We thank those individuals affected for their patience and cooperation in evacuating. — Columbia University (@Columbia) November 7, 2021

The Brown University administrators had sent a text warning to students by informing that the police investigations were going on in several buildings on campus concerning a bomb threat. Further, Brown concluded later in the day that the threats were not credible.

Meanwhile, Ohio University got a similar bomb threat on Saturday. The threat was not genuine, according to university police, as well as the origin of the threat is "the same as several other false bomb threats recently made to other universities across the country," according to a tweet. Even on the same day Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, received a fake bomb threat.

(Image: Courses.Cornell.edu/ Columbia.edu/ Brown.edu)