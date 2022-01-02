US: Three Missing And Feared Dead, Nearly 1000 Homes Destroyed In Colorado Fire

At least 100 homes, along with other buildings, were destroyed, and three people went missing after a wind-fueled wildfire spread in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. The investigation team is trying to find out the cause of the massive blaze that erupted on Thursday and charred the entire neighbourhood located between Denver and Boulder, said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle in a news briefing on Saturday.

Utility officials went to the area, but they did not find downed power lines, said Pelle, who also informed that authorities that were investigating the exact cause of the fire and executed a search warrant at "one particular location." Meanwhile, one household was under investigation in Boulder County's Marshall Mesa area, said a sheriff's official. Boulder County spokesperson Jennifer Churchill revealed that the total damage included barns, outbuildings, and other structures, and the majority of them were homes.

Officials estimated that at least 500 to 1,000 homes had been destroyed in the wind-whipped blaze that forced tens of thousands of residents to flee. The authorities have only revealed about the missing people and have reported no fatalities caused by the fire. "We’re very fortunate that we don’t have a list of 100 missings," Pelle said on Saturday. He also informed them that cadaver dogs would be brought in to find the missing people, who are feared dead. Extreme weather conditions are hampering the investigation, he added.

A total of 991 homes were ravaged, and an additional 127 were damaged by the fire, and the number is likely to increase, said Pelle. As many as seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Lousiville and neighbourhood towns around 20 miles (32 kilometres) northwest of Denver. Notably, the entire damage took place in just half a day. A state of emergency was announced, and emergency funds and services were announced.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for the state, which supplements state and local recovery efforts in the devastated area. The snow and cold temperatures complicated the recovery operation as 6 inches of snow had covered the entire area. The residents were provided with space heaters, bottled water, and blankets at Red Cross shelters until the crew restored natural gas and electricity.

Scientists claim that climate change is making the weather more extreme and causing frequent wildfires. At least 90 per cent of the area of Boulder County is facing an extreme drought-like situation, and it has been more than 6 months since the area hasn't received rainfall. The region is also deprived of snowfall.

