US Thrift Store Discovers 150-Year Old Marriage Certificate; Searches For The Couple's Kin

The Hope Chest Thrift Store in Brunswick County, North Carolina, is conducting an investigation to return a 150-year-old marriage certificate to its original owner, or rather the certificate owners' heirs. It all began when Pan Phelps, a thrift store employee, was cleaning an ancient antique print when she came across a certificate buried inside the frame.

The frame holds an 1889 print of a little girl placing flowers in a black dog's collar, beneath the frame she discovered a concealed file folder containing a marriage certificate.

The marriage certificate was granted to William and Katey of Bordentown, New Jersey. The vows were taken on April 11, 1875. Take a look at the post:

Knowing this, Karmen Smith, the executive director of Hope Harbor Home, the nonprofit that runs the thrift shop, said it's difficult to track the last name on the faded certificate's last name; nonetheless, thrift store employees are hoping to locate the family members of the couple. Smith later published the news on her social media account, urging everyone to help locate the family and return it to its rightful owner.

Karmen described this as a "real treasure" in a Facebook post, believing that "the story of the stowaway marriage certificate went lost in the generations that followed it."

While sharing the marriage certificate on social media, Karmen asked her Facebook friends and followers to share her post in order to get in touch with the relatives of the couple.

Similar Incidents of 'lost & found treasures'

In a similar scenario, A 250-year-old ring with human hair was featured on the British TV show Antiques Roadshow. The Roadshow team took the mourning ring out for an appraisal. According to the engraving on the ring, it belonged to Anne Gratton in 1787. The ring was presented to the show because its current owner no longer felt safekeeping it in their possession and wanted it returned to its rightful owners.

Another case of missing treasure was revealed when Mary Jo Orzech, a New York citizen, found down the owner of a 1955 high school graduation ring. After her parents died, Orzech discovered the ring in her father's dresser at her parent's house in Pennsylvania. When she stumbled across a ring that belonged to a member of the Lackawanna to High School class of 1955, she determined to track down the owner and restore it to them.