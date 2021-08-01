US: TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies From Wounds Following Shooting At Movie Theater

A TikTok star succumbed to his injuries after a man opened fire on him inside a Southern California movie theatre. Anthony Barajas was watching The Forever Purge at a theatre in California with Rylee Goodrich on July 26 when they were shot. The Corona Police Department confirmed the death of a 19-year-old young man. The department shared a post on social media saying, "The Corona Police Department has been notified that Anthony Barajas passed away early this morning. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends. The Corona Police Department is working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against Joseph Jimenez."

Anthony Barajas dies in hospital

The 18-year-old woman Goodrich from Corona died on the spot but Barajas in a critical condition was taken to a nearby hospital. Barajas was placed on life support but he died on July 31. Barajas was a high school honour student and had thousands of followers on his TikTok social media account, AP reported citing Riverside Press-Enterprise. Jimenez, 20, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Friday after being charged with murder in the death of Goodrich and attempted murder of Barajas. The Corona Police Department is working with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to add an additional count of first-degree murder against the suspected shooter Joseph Jimenez. Police said that based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. He was booked at Riverside Presley Detention Center and is being held on a $2,000,000 bail. During the search of the residence, a firearm and additional evidence related to the crime scene was discovered. A source close to the Corona Police Department told Dailymail that Jimenez told detectives he had been hearing voices. Rylee Goodrich's father, David, told DailyMail that he believes Jimenez is merely trying to cut himself an insanity plea deal. He added that the stolen wallet shows the young man knew what he was doing when he allegedly shot the two teenagers.

IMAGE: ITSANTHONYMICHAEL/Instagram

(Inputs from AP)